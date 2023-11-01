21 arson incidents reported across country in first 2-days of blockade: Fire Service

A total of 21 arson incidents have been reported across the country in the first two days of the three-day nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies, the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence said today.

"The fire service received a total of 21 reports of fires caused by miscreants from 6 am on Tuesday, (31 October) to 7 pm on Wednesday (1 November)," the emergency service provider said in a media release on Wednesday (1 November).

5 incidents occurred in Dhaka City, and 7 incidents in Dhaka Division in the Gazipur, Kaliakair, Savar, and Narayanganj areas, it added.

Chittagong Division had a total of 4 arson incidents that occurred in the Sitakund, Karnaphuli and Rangunia areas.

Meanwhile 4 incidents were reported in the Bogura and Raiganj areas of Rajshahi.

Rangpur Division's Parbatipur area had one arson incident reported. In this incident, 10 buses, 3 covered vans, 3 trucks, 1 pickup, 1 motorcycle, 2 commercial product showrooms, and 1 police box were burnt, the fire service added.

A three-day blockade of road, rail and waterways, enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties, began on Tuesday to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party, neutral government.