20th Square Cup Golf Tournament ends

05 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Brigadier General Md Amirul Islam Sikder became the champion

05 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
The three-day "20th Square Cup Golf Tournament 2022" ended at Kurmitola Golf Club at the Dhaka Cantonment on Friday.

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman distributed prizes among the winners of the tournament as the chief guest, said an ISPR press release.

Brigadier General Md Amirul Islam Sikder clinched the championship title while Sehzad R Majid won the runners-up title.

Song Eun Hee became the winner in the women's section of the tournament.

Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) Vice President and Area Commander of the logistics area Major General Md Zahirul Islam, Square Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Mizanur Rahman, Club Captain Brigadier General Syed Md Rafiqul Islam, Tournament Committee Chairman Brigadier General (retd) Abidur Reza Khan, KGC acting Chief Executive Officer Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Abu Md Sayedur Rahman and KGC General Manager (Golf Operations) Lieutenant Colonel (retd)  Md Anwar Hossian joined the concluding ceremony. 

About 600 golfers from all the golf clubs of the country, senior officials of square group, high civil and military officials with their families also attended the programme.

