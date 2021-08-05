2021 BYLC Youth Leadership Summit 2021 kicks off

2021 BYLC Youth Leadership Summit 2021 kicks off

The virtual summit, supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, brought together over 300 delegates from 149 educational institutions across 45 districts. With the theme of this year's summit being 'Journey towards an inclusive Bangladesh', the sessions will focus on listening to the concerns of marginalized youth, including young people with disabilities, youth from Dalit, madrassa, and low-income backgrounds, and transgender youth.

BYLC Youth Leadership Summit 2021
BYLC Youth Leadership Summit 2021

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) commenced its four-day-long Youth Leadership  Summit 2021 on 4 August 2021. The summit aims to facilitate an intergenerational dialogue on issues and challenges that limit youth's inclusive participation in public, private, and civil sectors, said a press release issued by BYLC.

Speakers of the opening day of the summit stressed that youth's active engagement is  imperative to ensure an inclusive society. They also explained why embracing diversity  matters in the practice of leadership. 

In his remarks as the chief guest of the opening ceremony, Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP,  Foreign Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "Without cultivating the virtues of  diversity and inclusiveness, sustainable peace cannot be pursued by any country or  organization. It's important to embrace diversity and inclusiveness to have a functional  democratic process." 

"The very presence of diversity around a table means that we will challenge each other's  assumptions and by doing that we will be able to better understand each other," said Dr.  Gowher Rizvi, International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and  International Advisory Board Member, BYLC.  

The virtual summit, supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and the Foreign,  Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK, brought together over 300  delegates from 149 educational institutions across 45 districts. With the theme of this year's  summit being 'Journey towards an inclusive Bangladesh', the sessions will focus on listening  to the concerns of marginalized youth, including young people with disabilities, youth from  Dalit, madrassa, and low-income backgrounds, and transgender youth. The ultimate goal of  the summit is to guide delegates to work together to craft solutions that can help achieve  inclusivity in terms of opportunities to work, exercising equal rights, access to better health,  livelihood, education, and skills development within the society.  

"Through this summit, we hope to mobilize youth to take a step forward in building a country  that has space for all its citizens, not just the privileged few," said Ejaj Ahmad, Founder and  President of BYLC. 

Other speakers at the opening day of the summit included Alexandra Berg von Linde, Swedish  Ambassador to Dhaka; Milan Pavlovic, Acting Mission Director and Resident Legal Officer,  USAID Bangladesh; and K.M.Tariqul Islam, Director General of the NGO Affairs Bureau,  among others. 

