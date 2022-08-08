2,000 litres of TCB soybean oil recovered in Sitakunda

A Chattogram mobile court sentenced a trader by the name of Masud to one month in jail and fined him Tk20,000 on Sunday night for illegally hoarding and selling TCB soybean oil on the open market in Joramtol Bazar of Sonaichhori union.

The mobile court recovered 2,000 litres of soybean oil from his Masud Store, a grocery and warehouse in the market.

Another trader who came to know of the impending mobile court and advised Masud to flee, was also fined Tk20,000.

The mobile court drive was conducted by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahadat Hossain supported by the Sitakunda Thana police.

"The trader was selling two litre TCB soybean oil bottles having illegally hoarded them in the shop. The mobile court drive was conducted on a tip off and the police arrested the trader who tried to close and flee the shop," said Shahadat.

The mobile court initially recovered 1,000 litres of soybean oil on the drive but Masud later acknowledged there was another 1,000 litres of oil hoarded in the shop, he added.

Shahadat Hossain said they would take legal action against any TCB officials found to have been involved in the matter.