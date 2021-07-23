20 injured as Ro Ro ferry hits Padma bridge pillar 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 July, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 11:53 am

The incident took place around 9:45am when the ferry was coming to Shimulia ghat from Banglabazarghat in Madaripur

At least 20 passengers were injured as a Ro Ro ferry Shah Jalal hit 17 no pillar of Padma bridge after the driver lost control over the ferry on the way to Shimulia ghat in Munshiganj on Friday morning. 

The incident took place around 9:45am when the ferry was coming to Shimulia ghat from Banglabazarghat in Madaripur. 

Abdur Rahim, the ferry driver, said he lost control following failure of technical system. Due to the strong current in the river, the ferry hit the pillar. 
 

