2 workers killed in Tangail landslide 

Bangladesh

UNB
11 May, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 09:28 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

Two workers were killed and three others injured in a landslide that occurred while they were digging a septic tank in Tangail's Ashekpur.

The deceased were Ananda Pal, 55, of Kashil village under Basail upazila of Tangail and Akhil Pal, 40, of the same village.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to locals, five workers were digging a septic tank for a building under construction in Indirapara area of Ashekpur.

The unearthed land suddenly gave away beneath the workers' feet, crushing Ananda and Akhil to death and injuring the remaining three.

On information, the fire service members recovered the bodies and handed them over to the police.

OC Shamim Hossain of Tangail Sadar police station said the bodies were sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

An unnatural death case has been registered in this regard, he added.

