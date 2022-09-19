2 unidentified bodies recovered in Teknaf

Police have recovered the bodies of two unidentified persons from two separate locations in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

The deceased are aged between 20-35, Teknaf police station OC Md Hafizur Rahman told The Business Standard.

The body of one person was found floating in the Kayukkhaliapara canal of Teknaf municipality at around 8:30am on Monday (19 September).

Meanwhile, the dead body of another person, with bullet wounds, was recovered from Damdamia hilly area of Hnila union around 8am, he added.

He said that locals informed the police about the dead bodies. After that police reached the spots and recovered the bodies.

However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The OC said that after recovering the two bodies, they were sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.