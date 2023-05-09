2 teenagers drown in Mymensingh's Brahmaputra river

Two school students drowned in the Brahmaputra river in Ishwarganj upazila of Mymensingh on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Prithibi, 12, son of Sirajul Islam of Ujancharanopara village, and Faisal, 16, son of Abdul Qadir of the same village. They were both students of Uchakhila School and College.

According to locals, Prithibi went to the Brahmaputra river for a bath. Faisal was crossing the river by boat at the time. As Faisal noticed Prithibi was drowning, he jumped into the river and tried to save him. Neither of them came up after some time.

Being informed by locals, Ishwarganj fire service personnel reached the spot and recovered the body of Prithibi around 7:30pm and Faisal's body around 8:30pm.

Station Officer of Ishwarganj Fire Service Md. Delwar Hossain said the bodies of the two were handed over to the families through police.