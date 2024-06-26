DB nabs two fugitives in MP Azim case

The arrestees, Mostafizur Rahman Fakir and Faisal Ali Saji were apprehended in a remote hilly area of Khagrachari’s Patal Kali Mandir.

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) has arrested two fugitives involved in the murder of Jhenaidah MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

The arrestees, Mostafizur Rahman Fakir and Faisal Ali Saji were apprehended in a remote hilly area of Khagrachari's Patal Kali Mandir.

"The fugitives kept changing locations, making it difficult to track them down. Their final hideout in Khagrachari was a seven to eight-hour journey from the main township, necessitating the use of a helicopter for their swift arrest," said DB Chief Harun Or Rashid at a press briefing today (26 June).

Mostafizur and Faisal allegedly posed as devout Hindu devotees named Palash Roy and Shimu Roy to gain shelter at a local temple of the Goddess Kali.

Harun further revealed details about the duo's movements, "They went to Kolkata on 2 May and returned to Dhaka on 19 May. Following the arrest of Shimul Bhuiyan and his accomplices, Mostafizur and Faisal went into hiding, constantly changing locations."

DB officials believe the mastermind, Aktaruzzaman Shahin, provided them with funds (Tk30,000) to hide in Khagrachari.

The arrestees are currently being questioned at the DB office in the capital's Minto Road. 

Police believe they were present at the crime scene on 13 May during the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar and participated in restraining the victim.

Earlier on Wednesday, a separate operation led by the DB chief recovered three phones used by another accused, Kazi Kamal, in Jhenaidah. This operation involved collaboration with local Jhenaidah authorities.

The DB Chief confirmed that five out of seven suspects are now in custody. "We are determined to apprehend the remaining two fugitives, regardless of their location," he declared.

