2 slaughtered bodies found in Gazipur

Police have recovered the decomposed and throat-slit bodies of two unidentified people from a brick field on the bank of the Turag River at Konabari in Gazipur.

The two bodies were recovered from the Konabari Ambagh Purbapara area on Wednesday night.

The age of the one victim was around 45 years old and the other 30 years old.

Konabari Police Station OC Abu Siddique said, locals spotted the floating bodies covered under water hyacinth at around 11:30pm and informed police.

Later, police recovered the bodies and sent them to the morgue of Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The younger of the victims was wearing a red t-shirt and jeans, and the older man was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Police primarily assumed that the victims were killed at least a week ago.