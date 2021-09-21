2 sisters found hanging from pillars in Sylhet

Two sisters have reportedly committed suicide at a house in Ambarkhana Mojumdari area in Sylhet metropolitan city

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Rani Majumder, 37, and Fatema Begum, 27.

Police primarily suspect that these two women were suffering from mental illness.

Airport Police Station (Sylhet metropolitan) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mainul Zakir said, "Family members discovered the bodies of the two sisters hanging from pillars on the rooftop of their house on Tuesday morning."

The OC added that members of the family seem a bit unstable.

"They are very introverted people. No one wants to say anything. They do not even have much contact with their relatives," he said.

Reportedly, the deceased are two of four sisters. Both were unmarried and used to live with their mother.

The bodies were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) morgue for autopsy.

