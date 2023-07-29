Police van set on fire in Shyamoli, 3 passenger buses in Matuail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 04:01 pm

Related News

Police van set on fire in Shyamoli, 3 passenger buses in Matuail

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 04:01 pm
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

A police van was set on fire in the capital's Shyamoli area today, and three passenger buses were set ablaze in Matuail.

Besides the police van, several other vehicles were torched and vandalised in Shyamoli this afternoon.

According to locals, a group of people brought out a procession, shouting slogans in favour of the BNP. They set a bus of Welcome Paribahan, a motorcycle and a police pick-up van near the Shishu Mela area in flames.

In Matuail, the passenger buses include one from Swadesh Paribahan Company and another from Tisha Coach, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP Media Cell KN Niyoti Roy confirmed the news. 

At approximately 12:35pm on Saturday (29 July), the Fire Service received information about the incident in Matuail, confirmed Lima Khanom, control room officer of the Bangladesh  Fire Service and Civil Defence.

In response, two fire service units were immediately dispatched to the scene to douse the fire.

The Tisha coach bound for Bahmanbaria was completely engulfed in flames.

As of now, the details surrounding the incident and the individuals responsible for setting the bus on fire remain unclear.

There is also no available information on any casualties resulting from the incident.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Earlier, a clash between the police and BNP activists took place in the area at around 11:30am, centring BNP's sit-in programme which was not permitted by Dhaka Metropolitan Police. 

During the confrontation, both sides engaged in a chase, leading to traffic disruptions on one side of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.

Top News

bus fire / sit-in programme / BNP / Bangladesh / Dhaka Protests 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

8h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

23h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

1h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

2h | TBS Today
Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

2h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues