Police van set on fire in Shyamoli, 3 passenger buses in Matuail

A police van was set on fire in the capital's Shyamoli area today, and three passenger buses were set ablaze in Matuail.

Besides the police van, several other vehicles were torched and vandalised in Shyamoli this afternoon.

According to locals, a group of people brought out a procession, shouting slogans in favour of the BNP. They set a bus of Welcome Paribahan, a motorcycle and a police pick-up van near the Shishu Mela area in flames.

In Matuail, the passenger buses include one from Swadesh Paribahan Company and another from Tisha Coach, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP Media Cell KN Niyoti Roy confirmed the news.

At approximately 12:35pm on Saturday (29 July), the Fire Service received information about the incident in Matuail, confirmed Lima Khanom, control room officer of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

In response, two fire service units were immediately dispatched to the scene to douse the fire.

The Tisha coach bound for Bahmanbaria was completely engulfed in flames.

As of now, the details surrounding the incident and the individuals responsible for setting the bus on fire remain unclear.

There is also no available information on any casualties resulting from the incident.

Photo: Collected

Earlier, a clash between the police and BNP activists took place in the area at around 11:30am, centring BNP's sit-in programme which was not permitted by Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

During the confrontation, both sides engaged in a chase, leading to traffic disruptions on one side of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.