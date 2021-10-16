2 new tiger cubs in Ctg Zoo

A tigress named Jaya gave birth to two female cubs a month ago in the Chattogram Zoo and the total number of tigers is 12 respectively.

Dr Shahdat Hossain Shuva, the deputy curator of the Zoo, confirmed the news.

He said the cubs born on 19 September have no name and have yet to make a public appearance.

He said in 2020, Jaya gave birth to three cubs and among them, two had died due to her negligence during the pandemic.

The third cub named Joe Biden has survived as zoo staff take good care after being rescued from a critical condition, Shuva added.

In December 2016, a pair of Bengal Tigers were brought from South Africa to the zoo at a cost of Tk 33 lakh. At present, the zoo has a total of nine tigers- three male and nine female. The Zoo has 620 animals and 66 species.