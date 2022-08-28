2 mortar shells fired from Myanmar land on border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 08:29 pm

Related News

2 mortar shells fired from Myanmar land on border

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 08:29 pm
2 mortar shells fired from Myanmar land on border

Two heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed on the Bangladesh border in Tumbru of Bandarban causing severe panic among locals. 

According to locals of the Ghumdhum border area, the mortar shells landed next to a local mosque on the border in Tumbru of Naikhongchari, Bandarban around 2:30pm Sunday (28 August). 

They said, there is an ongoing brawl between the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine State, and the Myanmar Army across the border for over two weeks. 

Apparently, there was a fierce fight between the two sides since morning. At noon, helicopters and warplanes of the Myanmar Army were seen circling the border. Later, mortar shells fell on the border of Bangladesh.

However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) did not comment on the matter as of yet. 

Ghumdhum Union Chairman Jahangir Aziz said that he was out of town during the incident. Locals informed him that two mortar shells were fired from Myanmar around 2:30pm, which landed next to a mosque in Tumbru. 

"It is believed that the Myanmar Army fired the shells. Since the incident, there has been panic among the locals. 

"The BGB is commencing heavy patrols in the area," the chairman noted. 

Inspector-in-charge of Ghumdhum police investigation centre Sohag Rana said he is monitoring the area while it is being controlled by the BGB.

Top News

Bandarban / Myanmar / Mortar shell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

8h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

6h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

11h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

59m | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

4h | Videos
What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

5h | Videos
The young generation's rising interest in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interest in K-Pop

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay