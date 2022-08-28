2 mortar shells fired from Myanmar land on border

Two heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed on the Bangladesh border in Tumbru of Bandarban causing severe panic among locals.

According to locals of the Ghumdhum border area, the mortar shells landed next to a local mosque on the border in Tumbru of Naikhongchari, Bandarban around 2:30pm Sunday (28 August).

They said, there is an ongoing brawl between the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine State, and the Myanmar Army across the border for over two weeks.

Apparently, there was a fierce fight between the two sides since morning. At noon, helicopters and warplanes of the Myanmar Army were seen circling the border. Later, mortar shells fell on the border of Bangladesh.

However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) did not comment on the matter as of yet.

Ghumdhum Union Chairman Jahangir Aziz said that he was out of town during the incident. Locals informed him that two mortar shells were fired from Myanmar around 2:30pm, which landed next to a mosque in Tumbru.

"It is believed that the Myanmar Army fired the shells. Since the incident, there has been panic among the locals.

"The BGB is commencing heavy patrols in the area," the chairman noted.

Inspector-in-charge of Ghumdhum police investigation centre Sohag Rana said he is monitoring the area while it is being controlled by the BGB.