2 more shot dead in Rohingya camp

Two people has been killed by miscreants in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place around 4am on Thursday at Kutupalong Camp No 17, confirmed Additional Deputy Inspector General Syed Harunur Rashid, the captain of 14 APBN.

The deceased have been identified as Ayatullah, 40, son of Kefayet Ullah, and Yasin, 30, son of Mohammad Qasim, residents of Block C of the camp number 17.

ADIG Syed Harunur Rashid said that a group of 15/20 miscreants attacked C block of Camp No. 17 in the early hours of Thursday. The terrorists brought Ayatullah and Yasin out of their houses, shot them and fled.

Yasin died on the spot and Ayatullah was taken to MSF hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali, OC of Ukhiya police station, said that the bodies of the two Rohingyas are being sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Previously on Wednesday, one Rohingya was killed and another injured when miscreants fired at their camp. With this, seven Rohingyas including two sailors and a child have been killed by miscreants in the Rohingya camp this month.

