2 more die from Dengue, 265 new cases 

Two more people died of dengue and 265 new patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until Saturday morning across the country, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 232 were in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 1,273 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday morning, DGHS said.

Among them, 1,137 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 136 were listed outside Dhaka.

According to DGHS, 11,501 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 51 among them died.

So far, 10,174 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to DGHS.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1.

The dengue cases continue to rise alarmingly when the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.