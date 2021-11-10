2 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 06:05 pm
Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24hrs till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 235 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 1.31% as the health officials tested 18,023 samples across the country. 

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,906 and the case tally climbed to 15,71,669 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, one died in Dhaka, and one in Chattogram. 

Also, 271 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,862 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,044 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19

