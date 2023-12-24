2 killed as train collides with truck in Jashore

A train ran over a truck leaving two dead at the Churamankati railway crossing in Jashore around 6am amid heavy fog on 24 December.

Two people, driver and helper of a cargo truck, were killed when a Khulna-bound 'Rocket Mail' train hit a truck in Jashore on Sunday (24 December).

The accident took place at the Churamankati railway crossing in Jashore around 6am amid heavy fog, said Shahidul Islam, officer in charge of Jashore Railway Police.

The deceased have been identified as truck driver Parvez, 26, and helper Nazmul, 28. They were both natives of Jhenaidah.

The policeman said, "The truck (reg. Jhenaidah-T-11-1667) was carrying loads towards Chaugachha bazaar in Jashore early in the morning."

"When the truck was attempting to cross the railway crossing, a Khulna-bound 'Rocket Mail' train, coming from Chilahati and headed to Khulna, collided with it around 6:00 am," he added.

The truck has been retrieved from the accident site, and the bodies of the deceased have been transported to Jashore General Hospital.