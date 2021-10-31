2 killed as speedboat hits trawler in Meghna River

Two people were killed as a speedboat hit a trawler in the Meghna river at Marichakandi in Bancharampur upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased are Farid Mia, 45, son of Juluf Mia and Jewel, 35, son of Khurshid Mia of the upazila.

The speedboat with 10/12 passenger on board crashed into trawler while heading towards Marichakandi ghat on Saturday night, leaving two people injured.

Later, Jewel and Farid died on way to hospitals in Dhaka and Narshingdi respectively.

However, police could not arrest anyone as the driver of the speedboat went into hiding.