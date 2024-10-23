2 killed in elephant attacks in two days in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 04:36 pm

Related News

2 killed in elephant attacks in two days in Chattogram

This is the third death in an elephant attack in the last two months.

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 04:36 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A man and a woman were killed in separate elephant attacks in Anowara and Karnaphuli upazila in Chattogram in two days.

A man was killed when a wild elephant descended from a nearby hill forest and attacked him in the Sundaripara area under the Barautan union of Karnaphuli upazila in the early morning today (23 October). 

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali Akber, 42.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Confirming the incident, Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, told The Business Standard Akber was stampeded by wild elephants around 3am while he came out of home responding to a call of nature.

"Locals rescued him in a critical condition and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where on duty declared him dead", he said.

Earlier, in the evening on Monday night (21 october) an elderly woman was killed in an elephant attack at Battali Asrayan Prakalpa area in Anowara upazila. However, locals found her imputed body in a nearby hilly area on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Halima Khatun, 60.

Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Anowara Police Station, said that the woman was killed in elephant attack on Monday evening when she was going to a relative's home. 

"A general diary has been filed in this regard," he added, noting that this is the third death in an elephant attack in the last two months.

Top News

elephant attack / dead / Chattagram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

52m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos