2 killed in elephant attacks in two days in Chattogram

A man and a woman were killed in separate elephant attacks in Anowara and Karnaphuli upazila in Chattogram in two days.

A man was killed when a wild elephant descended from a nearby hill forest and attacked him in the Sundaripara area under the Barautan union of Karnaphuli upazila in the early morning today (23 October).

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ali Akber, 42.

Confirming the incident, Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, told The Business Standard Akber was stampeded by wild elephants around 3am while he came out of home responding to a call of nature.

"Locals rescued him in a critical condition and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where on duty declared him dead", he said.

Earlier, in the evening on Monday night (21 october) an elderly woman was killed in an elephant attack at Battali Asrayan Prakalpa area in Anowara upazila. However, locals found her imputed body in a nearby hilly area on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Halima Khatun, 60.

Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Anowara Police Station, said that the woman was killed in elephant attack on Monday evening when she was going to a relative's home.

"A general diary has been filed in this regard," he added, noting that this is the third death in an elephant attack in the last two months.