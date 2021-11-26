2 killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 10:35 am
26 November, 2021, 10:35 am

Photo: TBS
Two suspected robbers were killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Cox's Bazar's Taknaf early Friday.

The deceased were identified as robber gang leader as well as drug dealer Kefayet Ullah and Korban Ali Prakash alias Angul Kata Shafiq. They are accused in various drugs and arms cases.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in Domdomia hill area in Hnila union of the upazila.

RAB also recovered 20,000 yaba pills, imported pistol and bullets from the spot, confirmed RAB-15 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Khayrul Islam.

RAB-15 Assistant Director (Media) ASP Nityanandan Das said RAB conducted an operation after getting information about the presence of a robber gang along with drugs and weapons in Domdomia hill.

Sensing their presence of the elite force, the gang members opened fire, forcing them to fire back, triggering the gunfight.

After the exchange of fire, the bodies of Kefayet Ullah and Korban Ali were recovered along with 20,000 yaba pills, two pistols and bullets.

The ASP said a case has been filed in the incident and the dead bodies, drugs and weapons have been handed over to Teknaf police station.

