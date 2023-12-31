2 Jatiya Party candidates withdraw candidature in Barishal

Bangladesh

UNB
31 December, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 05:11 pm

Iqbal Hossain Taposh, the Jatiya Party candidate for Barisal-5 and Barisal-2, and Khalilur Rahman, the Jatiya Party candidate for Barguna-1, announced their withdrawals at a press conference in Barishal city on Sunday (31 December). Photo: UNB
Two Jatiya Party candidates in Barishal and Barguna have announced their withdrawal from the upcoming 12th national election.

Engineer Iqbal Hossain Taposh, the Jatiya Party candidate for Barisal-5 (Sadar) and Barisal-2 (Banaripara-Wazirpur) constituencies, announced his withdrawal at a press conference held at a community center in the city on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Khalilur Rahman, the Jatiya Party candidate for Barguna-1 (Sadar-Amtali-Taltoli) constituency, announced his withdrawal at the same press conference.

Iqbal Hossain Taposh said, "The Election Commission claims they are determined to hold a neutral and fair election. But in action and other behaviors, it seems that they are toothless and controlled by a party and the government."

He accused Awami League of crossing the electoral barrier by bribing some seats between the 14-party and other political parties.

"All in all, it seems to me that a farcical election is going to be held again on 7 January. The general public has no involvement in the election. There is only one party and its activists are going to participate in this election. So, considering the overall consideration, our leaders and activists think it is better not to participate in this election," said the Jatiya Party-nominated candidate.

"So I want to say in front of everyone that I have decided to step aside from the election of 7 January," he added.

Meanwhile, election campaign for other candidates is ongoing as the country gears up for 12th national election.

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, who is contesting the Barishal-5 and Barishal-2 seats, campaigned in the constituency on Sunday.

Besides, independent candidate for Barishal-4 (Hijla-Mehendiganj) constituency Pankaj Nath campaigned with the eagle symbol in Bidyananda area of Mehendiganj.

Jatiya Party / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election / Barishal

