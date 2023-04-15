2 injured as BRT project crane overturns on road

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 08:10 pm

2 injured as BRT project crane overturns on road

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, currently being implemented along the Airport-Gazipur road, has once again led to accidents.

Two passersby were injured after a crane of the project overturned on the road in Tongi on Saturday (15 April) afternoon.

Both the Dhaka-bound lanes of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway have been closed to traffic as the crane is yet to be removed from the road.

Agitated by the frequent accidents in the area, some people tried to vandalise the project site.

Later, the police came and brought the situation under control.

BRT project officials could not immediately be contacted.

However, Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) informed that the project officials are trying to remove the crane.

According to GMP's Facebook page, a crane used for the BRT project fell down in the area between Munnu Gate and Station Road in Tongi.

The Facebook post also claims that the police are trying to keep traffic normal.

On 15 August last year, a 50-60 tonne girder of the BRT project crushed a private car on Jasimuddin road in the capital's Uttara. The car was completely crushed and five members of a family died on the spot.

