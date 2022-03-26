2 go missing after bulkhead capsizes in Dhaleshwari

At least two people went missing after a cement laden bulkhead sank in Munshiganj's River Dhaleshwari after being rammed by a passenger launch on early Saturday.

Those who are missing are – Shariful Islam, 28, "sukani" (steerman) of the bulkhead, and Lashkar Nur Islam, 40.

Both of them are residents of Manikganj.

The accident took place near the Munshiganj Launch Ghat at around 6am as the passenger launch MD Zahid-3 hit the smaller vessel from behind.

Muktarpur River Police Station SI Rabiul Islam said, "There were total five people on board the vessel that capsized. Three of them managed to swim ashore following the incident.

"Efforts are underway to rescue the other two."

The passenger launch fled the scene shortly after the collision and could not be seized, he added.

Meanwhile, Moniruzzaman, team leader of Munshiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that a diving team from Narayanganj has arrived at the spot to join the rescue operation.