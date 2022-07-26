2 expats die in Sylhet under mysterious conditions

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:03 pm

Two people died in Sylhet's Osmani Nagar upazila under mysterious conditions after police rescued five of an expatriate family unconscious from their home. 

Among them, father Rafikul Islam and son Maikul Islam died after being taken to the hospital Tuesday (26 July). 

The condition of the remaining three is critical. All of them are expatriates living in the UK.

They rented a house in Osmani Nagar after returning to Bangladesh on 18 July. 

Rafikul Islam's wife Samira Islam, daughter Hosneara Islam and son Sadiqul Islam are undergoing treatment. 

Osmani Nagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Mainul Islam said after receiving a call on the hotline 999 police rescued five unconscious people from a house on Mangalchandi Road in Tajpur Union. 

"At that time, the door of their house was closed from inside. We broke the door and entered the house," he said. 

Relatives of the family, who informed the police, live in the same building and were unharmed, the OC said.

All of them were sent to MAG Osmani Hospital in Sylhet after being rescued where two died while undergoing treatment around 2pm. 

Osmani Hospital Director Brigadier Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan said that three other patients are in ICU.

"We are assuming that this may be due to poisoning. Their condition is critical. This can be caused by food poisoning," he said.

