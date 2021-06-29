2 elephants still trapped near Naf river

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 12:04 pm

2 elephants still trapped near Naf river

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 12:04 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two elephants that entered Cox's Bazar's Taknaf upazila crossing Naf river from Myanmar are still roaming the banks of the river in Shahpari island for two days.

Despite being taken to the nearby Para Forest of Jaliapara by the forest department and rescue team on Saturday, the duo returned to the river banks on Sunday and have been there ever since. 

The two elephants stayed in the pine forest on the west side of Shahpari Island till 8 pm on Monday.

Cox's Bazar South Forest Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Humayun Kabir said sincere attempts are being made for returning of the two elephants to the forest.

Teknaf Range Officer Ashiq Ahmed said the elephants swam across the Naf river from Myanmar. "Last year, another elephant crossed the river in the same way," he added.

Teknaf Sadar CBG president Mahmudullah said the two elephants took up position at least 12 km south of Teknaf on the banks of the Naf river on Shahpari Island on Sunday.

"On Sunday night, a 21-member CBG team guarded the two elephants overnight," he said.

Locals near Ghola Char on Shahpari Island said they are fearing an elephant attack if those are not returned to the forest soon.

According to fishermen of Ghola Char, The two elephants are gradually weakened for starvation and may even die.

"Attempts are being made to bring the elephants to the forest adjacent to Marine Drive by any means," DFO Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard.

The elephant is a "critically endangered" species in Bangladesh, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Faced with shrinking forest cover and human encroachment of their corridors, wild elephants are under serious threat in southeast Bangladesh.

The construction of huge settlements on forest land and hills has also restricted their free movement.

Also, ever-increasing deforestation in the hills is leading to a crisis of food and habitat for wild animals, making the elephants venture into human settlements in search of food and attack those who try to stop them.

