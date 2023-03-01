2 drown in Teesta River after collision between 2 boats, one goes missing

Two people including a schoolgirl drowned and another went missing in a head-on collision between two boats in the Teesta River in Nabinagar upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased are Ratri Chowdhury, 15, daughter of Prohalsha of Bodail village under Nabinagar upazila and also a ninth-grader of a local high school, and Hafez Mahmudullah, son of Omar Faruk of Narsingdi's Mirzachar.

Police said a boat carrying 20 to 25 passengers was heading towards Narsingdi's Raipura from the Nabinagar on Wednesday noon. It sank after collision with another boat coming from opposite direction at Shitarampur.

All passengers except the three managed to swim ashore.

Rattri's mother Sandhya Rani said her daughter was going to grandfather's house in Bashgari of Raipura .

Mahmudullah's paternal cousin said his cousin used to work as Imam of a mosque.

Mohammad Sohel, inspector of Nabinagar police station, confirmed the deaths.