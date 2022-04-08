2 drown, 3 missing as ferry sinks off Barishal coast

A mother-daughter duo drowned while three other passengers went missing after a ferry capsized in the Gazaria river in Barishal's Mehendiganj upazila on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mahinur Begum, 55, and her daughter Nasreen Begum, 25, residents of the upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Mehendiganj police station Touhid Zaman said that the accident occurred around 10:30am when the vessel was ferrying some eight passengers to Dalil Khajuria from Mehendiganj Majherchar.

The ferry overturned due to strong waves and capsized. "A Coast Guard team fished out two bodies later. Three passengers are still missing," the OC said, adding that three people managed to swim ashore.

The bodies have been sent to Mehendiganj Upazila Health Complex. "A search and rescue operation is underway," he added.