2 dead, 2 missing in Noakhali fishing trawler capsize

Total two fishermen died and two others went missing as a fishing trawler capsized near the Dhomar Char area of Noakhalis's Hatia upazila due to bad weather on Friday morning.

A total of 12 fishermen were rescued alive from the trawler, confirmed Hatia police station OC Amir Hossain.

"We have sent a team to the spot of the incident. Efforts are underway to rescue those who are missing," he added.

The deceased have been identified as – Moin Uddin, 45, and Md Raful, 25. The fishermen who are missing are Sharif and Belal.

According to locals, trawler "MB Yamin Chowdhury" – carrying 16 fishermen – capsized at around 10am.

The bodies of Moin and Rafun were recovered from inside the capsized vessel, they added.