2 committees formed to probe deadly Gulistan blast

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:47 am

Related News

2 committees formed to probe deadly Gulistan blast

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:47 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Two committees have been formed to investigate the explosion which rocked the capital's Gulistan area claiming 18 lives on Tuesday (7 march).

Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a four-member inquiry committee which will lodge a report within the next five working days, Lt Colonel Tajul, director of operations at the fire service, told The Business Standard.

Fire service personnel have said they suspect more people are trapped under the rubble or have fallen into the water tank that exploded inside the basement of the building.

Meanwhile, a national committee consisting of experts from Rajuk, City Corporation, Titas, WASA, the Bangladesh Army and RAB's bomb disposal unit has been formed to conduct an extensive probe into the incident.

"We were not able to cut through the building's damaged pillars to make way for rescuers as the vibration may eventually cause more damage to the already risky infrastructure," Jafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh police station told The Business Standard.

The entire building was declared risky last night, he added.

Top News

Probe Committee / Fire Service / Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

1h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

14h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

18h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year