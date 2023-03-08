2 committees formed to probe deadly Gulistan blast

Two committees have been formed to investigate the explosion which rocked the capital's Gulistan area claiming 18 lives on Tuesday (7 march).

Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a four-member inquiry committee which will lodge a report within the next five working days, Lt Colonel Tajul, director of operations at the fire service, told The Business Standard.

Fire service personnel have said they suspect more people are trapped under the rubble or have fallen into the water tank that exploded inside the basement of the building.

Meanwhile, a national committee consisting of experts from Rajuk, City Corporation, Titas, WASA, the Bangladesh Army and RAB's bomb disposal unit has been formed to conduct an extensive probe into the incident.

"We were not able to cut through the building's damaged pillars to make way for rescuers as the vibration may eventually cause more damage to the already risky infrastructure," Jafar Hossain, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh police station told The Business Standard.

The entire building was declared risky last night, he added.