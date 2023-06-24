2 Chattogram OCs withdrawn following allegations of controversial activities

The officers-in-charge (OC) of two police stations in Chattogram have been withdrawn from their positions for being engaged in controversial activities.

Mirza Mohammad Hasan, OC of Anwara Police Station, and Ruhul Amin, OC of Hathajari Police Station, have been attached to the District Police Lines.

The District Superintendent of Police issued an order recalling them from their current roles on 22 June, Kabir Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) in Chattogram, confirmed to The Business Standard.

Police sources reveal that on 27 May, an incident occurred involving a land dispute at Haildhar Union, Anwara upazila, where one Tarek Chowdhury's ancestral residence was attacked. Tarek is an assistant professor in the Department of International Relations at Chittagong University.

Four members of his family, including women and children, were injured in the incident.

However, a case was filed against the teacher and his family members, prompting many to raise their voice.

The CU Teachers Association issued a statement urging the Home Minister and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene in the matter.

In a separate incident on 12 May, an expatriate was summoned to the Hathajari Police Station regarding a complaint about money transactions. However, the individual was allegedly mistreated upon arrival at the station.

Subsequently, the expatriate's wife reported the incident to the superintendent of Police over the phone. At the intervention of the superintendent, the expatriate was released.