4 buses set on fire in Mirpur ahead of blockade, 3 arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 12:38 am

Related News

4 buses set on fire in Mirpur ahead of blockade, 3 arrested

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 12:38 am
Two buses were set on fire in the capital’s Mirpur-1 on Tuesday (14 November). Photo: Fire Service
Two buses were set on fire in the capital’s Mirpur-1 on Tuesday (14 November). Photo: Fire Service

Four buses were set on fire in the capital's Mirpur area on Tuesday (14 November) night, ahead of today's blockade announced by opposition parties.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence sources, the first incident was reported at around 8:20pm.

They said two buses were set on fire in the Beribadh area of Mirpur-1 around 8:20pm. Two firefighting units from Kallyanpur fire station promptly reached the spot and doused the fire. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One hour later, a BRTC bus was set on fire in the Mirpur-10 area around 9:30pm. One firefighting unit from Mirpur fire station went to the spot and doused the fire.

Three people have been arrested over the incident, DMP ADC Media K N Niyoti Roy said, claiming that they were activists of the BNP. 

One person was caught red-handed while the other two were arrested based on information he gave during interrogation.

The arrestees are Md Hafizur Rahman, 31, Shahidur Islam, 20, and Md Shamim, 45.

Meanwhile, at around 11:00pm, a bus of Shuktara Paribahan fell victim to an arson attack in the Beribadh area of Mirpur. 

According to fire service sources, two units of Kalyanpur fire station reached the spot at around 11:15 and were working to douse the fire.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, on average, more than nine incidents of arson took place in the country in 16 days from 28 October to 13 November.

At least 154 arson incidents have occurred in the country in the 16 days, said the fire service.

Meanwhile, at least five were injured in the country during this time, with two of them being firemen.

Top News

fire / bus torched

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

18h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy