2 BCL activists arrested over clashes at CMC

Police have arrested two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists following clashes between two factions of BCL at the Chattogram Medical College (CMC).

The detainees - Shimanto, 22, and Raktim, 22 - were arrested from the college campus on Saturday night.

Both of the students are from the 62nd batch of the university.

"A student named Akib Hossain was seriously injured after two factions of BCL clashed on Saturday. Later, two people were arrested in connection to the incident," Panchlaish police station Inspector Sadiqur Rahman told The Business Standard,

He said, "Friends of Akib Hossain filed a case with the Panchlaish police station on Saturday night, naming 16 people."

"Shimanto and Raktim have been shown arrested in that case," he added.

A fight broke out between the two factions of the BCL at the main dormitory of CMC around 11:30pm on Friday. Mahfuzul Haque, 23 and Naimul Islam, 20 were injured in the brawl. This prompted the factions to clash again around 11am on Saturday.

Akib Hossain, 20, was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries following this clash.

CMC authorities declared the campus closed for an indefinite time following the clashes. The students were also told to vacate the halls by Saturday evening.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident.