2 Bangladeshis elected to Chinese university student union

Two Bangladeshi students have won the first International Student Union election at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, one of the leading educational institutions in China.

The elected Bangladeshis are Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, a PhD student, and Mohammad Akbar Hossen, a Master's student at the Chinese university.

Yina Wan, Vice Dean of the University's School of Overseas Education announced the election results Tuesday evening.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam will serve as the Chairperson of the Executive Committee and Mohammad Akbar Hossain as the Minister of the Volunteer Department for the next year.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam defeated three contestants for the post of Chairperson and Mohammad Akbar Hossain was elected unopposed for the post of Minister of the Volunteer Department.

The International Student Union election was held in two phases before the results were announced. In the first phase, the eligibility of the candidates for the election is verified and the election speech is presented. In the second phase, teachers and students exercise their democratic voting rights to elect student representatives for the next year.

The university has more than 400 foreign students and the International Student Union works for the protection and welfare of foreign students.