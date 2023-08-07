2 APS appointed to President

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Narayanganj Azizul Haque and Mohammad Sagar Hossain of Jatrabari Sayedabad area have been appointed as Assistant Private Secretary (APS) to President Md Shahabuddin.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a separate notification in this regard on Sunday (August 6).

According to both notifications, the appointments will remain in force as long as the President intends to retain the post or retain them as Assistant Private Secretary.

Apart from this, Sagar Hossain has been appointed in the ninth grade on a pay scale of Tk22,000 to Tk 53,060 according to the "National Pay Scale-2015".

