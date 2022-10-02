19th general meeting of BNACWC held

The 19th general meeting of the Bangladesh National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention (BNACWC) was held on Sunday at the multi-purpose hall of the Bangladesh Army at the Dhaka Cantonment in the city.

A release said that BNACWC Chairman and Principal Staff Officer of Bangladesh Army Lt General Waker-Uz-Zaman chaired the meeting.

A total of 45 officials from various ministries, government agencies, and armed forces along with the BNACWC members, participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the duties and responsibilities of various organisations to prevent chemical accidents and consolidate chemical safety were discussed. The decision to form an ad-hoc basis chemical disaster response team was also taken in the meeting.