1971: Joy for recognition of 'brutal act' of Pakistan Army as genocide

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy Saturday urged the international community to recognise the brutal act of Pakistan Army in 1971 as genocide.

In 1971, the Pakistan Army massacred the people of then East Pakistan just because they wanted to have a better life, he wrote in a Facebook post.

"Bengalis wanted to be heard, to be recognised as equal to the West Pakistani rulers. Instead, they were killed mercilessly in their sleep," he added.

On March 25, Yahya Khan's underling Tikka Khan mobilised death squads to initiate Operation Searchlight, Joy wrote. "They killed 7,000 Bengalis in a single night. From that day till the end of the Liberation War in 1971, Pakistani soldiers raped more than 200,000 women and killed more than 3 million people."

"This massive genocide displaced 30-40 million Bengalis. More than 10 million people took refuge in India," he added.