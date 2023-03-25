1971: Joy for recognition of 'brutal act' of Pakistan Army as genocide

Bangladesh

UNB
25 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 10:04 pm

Related News

1971: Joy for recognition of 'brutal act' of Pakistan Army as genocide

UNB
25 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 10:04 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy Saturday urged the international community to recognise the brutal act of Pakistan Army in 1971 as genocide.

In 1971, the Pakistan Army massacred the people of then East Pakistan just because they wanted to have a better life, he wrote in a Facebook post.

"Bengalis wanted to be heard, to be recognised as equal to the West Pakistani rulers. Instead, they were killed mercilessly in their sleep," he added.

On March 25, Yahya Khan's underling Tikka Khan mobilised death squads to initiate Operation Searchlight, Joy wrote. "They killed 7,000 Bengalis in a single night. From that day till the end of the Liberation War in 1971, Pakistani soldiers raped more than 200,000 women and killed more than 3 million people."

"This massive genocide displaced 30-40 million Bengalis. More than 10 million people took refuge in India," he added.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Bangladesh Genocide of 1971

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

10h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

13h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

13h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

10h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

10h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

10h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year