1971 genocide yet to be recognised because of BNP's opposition: Quader

Bangladesh has yet to get the international recognition for the genocide the Pakistani forces carried out during the 1971 Liberation War because of the BNP's opposition, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (25 March).

"They (BNP) are agents. Because of them, we still haven't got the recognition of the genocide. We have not got our fair dues from Pakistan. We have been bearing the burden of Pakistani citizens for many years.They did not take back their citizens despite promising to take them back," he said while speaking at a discussion in front of the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office here on the occasion of the Genocide Day.

Dhaka North and South City units of AL jointly organised the meeting.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said Pakistan never apologises for carrying out the genocide in 1971.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said even no government of Pakistan sought apology from Bangladesh for committing war crimes.

"So, those who favour this Pakistan are enemies of independence of Bangladesh, " the AL general secretary said.

"BNP is an agent of Pakistan and are enemies of the nation. These enemies killed Bangabandhu on 15 August and four national leaders on 3 November in 1975 and imposed a ban on the Joy Bangla slogan and the 7 March speech of Bangabandhu," Quader said.

Terming BNP's freedom fighters' rally as fake, Quader said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is holding a rally of freedom fighters today in the capital.

He questioned in which sector Mirza Fakhrul fought the liberation war and from where he received training.

"BNP's freedom fighters' rally is fake and those who joined this rally are also fake freedom fighters. They are cohorts of Pakistan," he said.

Quader said not a single word on the genocide carried out on Bangalees on March 25 in 1975 was uttered in the BNP's rally.

"So, who are they? They are agents of Pakistan. Those who don't believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, cannot be freedom fighters," he said.

"Our friends are the ones who were tested in 1971. No foreign friends have interfered in the elections of Bangladesh. When friends of BNP conspired to foil the elections, our friends stood strongly in favour of the elections," he said.

AL presidium members Advocate Qamrul Islam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, liberation war affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, central committee member Sanjida Khanam, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and Krishak League president Samir Chand, among others, spoke at the meeting with Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.