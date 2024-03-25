1971 genocide yet to be recognised because of BNP's opposition: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
25 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

1971 genocide yet to be recognised because of BNP's opposition: Quader

BSS
25 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 08:00 pm
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has yet to get the international recognition for the genocide the Pakistani forces carried out during the 1971 Liberation War because of the BNP's opposition, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (25 March).

"They (BNP) are agents. Because of them, we still haven't got the recognition of the genocide. We have not got our fair dues from Pakistan. We have been bearing the burden of Pakistani citizens for many years.They did not take back their citizens despite promising to take them back," he said while speaking at a discussion in front of the AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office here on the occasion of the Genocide Day.

Dhaka North and South City units of AL jointly organised the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said Pakistan never apologises for carrying out the genocide in 1971.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said even no government of Pakistan sought apology from Bangladesh for committing war crimes.

"So, those who favour this Pakistan are enemies of independence of Bangladesh, " the AL general secretary said.

"BNP is an agent of Pakistan and are enemies of the nation. These enemies killed Bangabandhu on 15 August and four national leaders on 3 November in 1975 and imposed a ban on the Joy Bangla slogan and the 7 March speech of Bangabandhu," Quader said.

Terming BNP's freedom fighters' rally as fake, Quader said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is holding a rally of freedom fighters today in the capital.

He questioned in which sector Mirza Fakhrul fought the liberation war and from where he received training.

"BNP's freedom fighters' rally is fake and those who joined this rally are also fake freedom fighters. They are cohorts of Pakistan," he said.

Quader said not a single word on the genocide carried out on Bangalees on March 25 in 1975 was uttered in the BNP's rally.

"So, who are they? They are agents of Pakistan. Those who don't believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, cannot be freedom fighters," he said.

"Our friends are the ones who were tested in 1971. No foreign friends have interfered in the elections of Bangladesh. When friends of BNP conspired to foil the elections, our friends stood strongly in favour of the elections," he said.

AL presidium members Advocate Qamrul Islam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, liberation war affairs secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, central committee member Sanjida Khanam, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and Krishak League president Samir Chand, among others, spoke at the meeting with Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / genocide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

11h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

1h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

3h | Videos
Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

7h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

6h | Videos