19 Rohingyas detained for fleeing from Bhashan Char

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 07:37 pm

Members of Shitakunda Model Police Station detained 19 Rohingyas including seven children on Wednesday from South Salimpur union of the upazilas who fled from Bhashan Char refugee camp in Noakhali.

Among the detainees, eight are men, four women and seven others are children, reports Prothom Alo.

Local source said the Rohingyas were fleeing from Bashan Char by the help of brokers with a deal of Tk13,000 a apiece. After staying four days in various points of the Bay of Bengal, the brokers landed them in South Salimpur area today.

Officer-in-Charge of Shitakunda Model Police Station Sumon Banik said, "We arrested the Rohingyas from Salimpur area following the information of Salimpur Union Parishad Chairman Salauddin Aziz.

They will be sent back to Bhashan Char tonight, he added.

