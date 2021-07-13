19 more die at RMCH Covid-19 unit

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 10:36 am

Eight of the deceased were coronavirus positive, 10 others had Covid symptoms while one tested negative for coronavirus.

Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB

Nineteen more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Among the deceased, six are from Rajshahi, three each from Natore, Naogaon and Pabna, two from Chapainawabganj and one each from Bogura and Sirajganj.

Eight of the deceased were coronavirus positive, 10 others had Covid symptoms while one tested negative for coronavirus.

Brigadier Shamim Yazdani, director of RMCH, said, "63 new patients have been admitted to the corona ward in the last 24 hours and 76 recovered people were discharged. Currently, there are 504 admitted patients against 454 beds."

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 33.69% after 158 samples came back positive against 469 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday. Naogan's infection rate was 34.98% with 85 positives from 243 samples.

