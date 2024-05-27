180 police peacekeepers leave for Congo UN mission

The team left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 12:41am on Monday (27 May) for Kinshasa, capital of the DR Congo. Photo: BSS
A total of 180-member strong contingent of Bangladesh Police left Dhaka today (27 May) for joining the UN peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic (DR) Congo by a chartered aircraft of the United Nations (UN).

They left the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at about 12:41 am for Kinshasa, capital of the DR Congo under the UN Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) to establish peace, said a press release.

Apart from the stipulated forces working with different peacekeeping missions under the United Nations (UN), Police Super Kazi Rubayat Rumi is leading the Bangladesh Formed Police Unit-1 (BANFPU-1, Rotation-16) team, as Commander to establish peace in volatile MONUSCO DR Congo.

Additional Inspector General of Police to the Police Headquarters Md Anwar Hossain and concerned officers were present at the airport to see off the peacekeeping team, the release added.

Since last 35 years, Bangladesh police have been working under the UN peacekeeping missions to establish peace in different areas of the world.

