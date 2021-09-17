18 Rohingyas detained while fleeing from Bhasan Char

Eighteen Rohingyas, including 10 children have been detained from the Chairman Ghat area in Noakhali while fleeing from the Bhasan Char.

They were spotted by locals and reportedly handed over to the police.

The detainees were apprehended from a forest near Chatlarghat in Chairman Ghat around 2 am on Friday.

Chairman Ghat Police Outpost in-charge SI Zaher confirmed the news to The Business Standard and said the detainees would be sent back to Bhasan Char through the Rohingya Rehabilitation Authority.

The arrestees are Idris, 38, Shukatara, 28, Mizanur Rahman, 12, Taslima, 9, Nur Hasan, 17, Nurul Amin, 35, Rashida Begum 30, Rozina Akter, 12 and Muntaha, 7, Shakhayet, 5, Shaheen Fatema , 4, Fahad, 3, Syed Ahmed, 35, Khadija, 25, Minara, 6, Nur Ankish, 5, Mohammad Humayur,3 and Yasin, 25.

Hatiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anwarul Islam said 10 children and eight adult Rohingya men and women tried to escape from the Bhasan Char shelter on Thursday night through a gang of brokers.

At around 2 am, the boat carrying the detainees dropped them off in a forest at Chatlaghat next to Chairman Ghat.

"Later, when the locals came to know about the incident, they detained them and informed the local police outpost," he added.