18 October declared Sheikh Russel Day

The birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest son Sheikh Russel, 18 October, has been declared Sheikh Russel Day.

A cabinet meeting on Saturday decided to observe the day as a national Class-A day, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister, ICT Division, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and

Information Technology, at a press conference after inaugurating a website on Sheikh Russel and the completion of an online quiz.

"Sheikh Russel stands for indomitable courage and faith. Celebrating the day, children and teenagers will learn about the tragic incident of 15 August, the history of the liberation war, and be inspired by the spirit of the liberation war," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak as chief guest at the inaugural function.

The state minister said that by celebrating the day, the memory of Sheikh Russel will be immortalised for today's generation and future leaders of Bangladesh.

To mark this day, the ICT Department has undertaken special activities across the country, including a quiz for children. Those interested can visit quiz.sheikhrussel.gov.bd to register their names.

On the occasion of the day, 10 Sheikh Russel medals and 20 core i7 laptops will be awarded to children with special needs in education, arts, literature and culture, sports, science, and technology.

Another five laptops will be given in the main programme and 4,000 in respective districts under the Learning and Earning Development Project of the ICT Division.

KM Shahidullah, Founder Secretary General of the National Council for Children and Adolescents, and ABM Arshad Hossain, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the ICT Department, were present on the occasion as special guests.

NM Ziaul Alam, senior secretary, ICT Division, was also present there among others.