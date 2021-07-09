18 more die at RMCH Covid unit

Eighteen more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Out of the 18 deceased, three were coronavirus positive and 15 others died with Covid symptoms, said RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani on Friday morning.

In the last 24 hours, 74 new patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit.

"Against 454-bed at the Covid, unit there are now 501 patients," he added.

Among the deceased, ten hailed from Rajshahi, two each from Naogaon, Natore and Chapainawabganj and one each from Kushtia and Sirajganj.

The infection rate was 18.16% in Rajshahi and it was 20.48% in Chapainawabganj.