18 more deaths reported at RMCH Covid unit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 09:45 am

Related News

18 more deaths reported at RMCH Covid unit

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 09:45 am
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB

Eighteen people died at the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Eight of the deceased were coronavirus positive while 10 others had Covid symptoms.

Among the deceased, 13 hailed from Rajshahi, four from Naogaon and one from Chapainawabganj. 

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said 54 new patients were admitted to the Covid-dedicated unit in the last 24 hours. 

At present, a total of 404 people are receiving treatment in RMCH against 357 beds available for Covid-19 patients. 

According to the results from two PCR labs in Rajshahi, the latest detection rate in the district is 33.94%.
 

Top News

RMCH / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

14h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

16h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

17h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 