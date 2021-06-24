18 more deaths reported at RMCH Covid unit

Eighteen people died at the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Eight of the deceased were coronavirus positive while 10 others had Covid symptoms.

Among the deceased, 13 hailed from Rajshahi, four from Naogaon and one from Chapainawabganj.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said 54 new patients were admitted to the Covid-dedicated unit in the last 24 hours.

At present, a total of 404 people are receiving treatment in RMCH against 357 beds available for Covid-19 patients.

According to the results from two PCR labs in Rajshahi, the latest detection rate in the district is 33.94%.

