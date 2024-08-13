18 DMP OCs transferred

The government has transferred 18 officers-in-charge of different police stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They were transferred in a notification signed by Additional DIG of Police Headquarters Mohammad Zahirul Islam.

Former OC of Jatrabari Police Station BM Farman Ali, Mazharul Islam of Gulshan, Abul Kalam Azad of Motijheel, Monir Hossain Molla of Paltan, Mostazirur Rahman of Shahbagh and Apurba Hasan of Pallabi are among the transferred officers.

According to police sources, most of these OCs were directly involved in firing on students, mass arrests, harassment, and excessive force during the recent student movement.

