18 DMP OCs transferred

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 05:55 pm

Related News

18 DMP OCs transferred

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 05:55 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected

The government has transferred 18 officers-in-charge of different police stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They were transferred in a notification signed by Additional DIG of Police Headquarters Mohammad Zahirul Islam.

Former OC of Jatrabari Police Station BM Farman Ali, Mazharul Islam of Gulshan, Abul Kalam Azad of Motijheel, Monir Hossain Molla of Paltan, Mostazirur Rahman of Shahbagh and Apurba Hasan of Pallabi are among the transferred officers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to police sources, most of these OCs were directly involved in firing on students, mass arrests, harassment, and excessive force during the recent student movement.
 

Top News

OC / Bangladesh / transferred

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

2d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

BTRC and NTMC shut down internet

1h | Videos
Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

Quota reform movement: Murder case against Sheikh Hasina

2h | Videos
Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

Instead of being divided, everyone must unite: Dr Yunus at Dhakeshwari Temple

3h | Videos
What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

What India did to ensure the safety of Sheikh Hasina's flight?

4h | Videos