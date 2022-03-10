17th JS session begins 28 March

Bangladesh

UNB
10 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

17th JS session begins 28 March

UNB
10 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 04:23 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

President Abdul Hamid has summoned the 17th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on 28 March.

The president, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The parliament session will begin at 5pm at the parliament room, said a press release signed by Tariq Mahmud, director (public relations) of the Parliament Secretariat on Thursday.

The 16th session of 11th parliament was prorogued on 27 January after five sittings as the first session of the year began on 16 January.

Top News

Parliament / Jatiya Sangsad (JS) / parliamentary session

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

3h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

2h | Videos
Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

2h | Videos
Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

2h | Videos
Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market