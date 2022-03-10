17th JS session begins 28 March

President Abdul Hamid has summoned the 17th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on 28 March.

The president, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The parliament session will begin at 5pm at the parliament room, said a press release signed by Tariq Mahmud, director (public relations) of the Parliament Secretariat on Thursday.

The 16th session of 11th parliament was prorogued on 27 January after five sittings as the first session of the year began on 16 January.