160 Bangladesh return from Libya detention centre

One hundred and sixty Bangladeshi nationals who were stuck at a Libyan detention centre have been brought back to the country on Thursday.

This was possible by the joint effort of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Libya and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

A Libyan Buraq Air flight (UZ222) chartered by IOM took off from Mitiga Airport at 03:45pm on 25 May and landed in Dhaka at 06:30am local time on 26 May, according to IOM sources.

Ambassador to Libya Maj Gen SM Shamim Uz Zaman met the returnees at Mitiga International Airport and bade them farewell, reads a press release from the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya.

After coordination with the relevant authorities, ​​representatives from the embassy met the detained Bangladeshis at the Libyan Detention Center and various steps were taken for their welfare.

The embassy is also making efforts to repatriate the remaining victims as soon as possible, reads the release.