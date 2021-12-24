16 burned dead as launch catches fire in Jhalokathi

At least 16 passengers were burned dead as a devastating fire broke out in Sugandha river of Jhalokathi district early Friday.

Jhalokathi Deputy Commission Zohor Ali confirmed the matter.

Besides, at least 70 people received burn injuries in the fire incident.

They were rescued and admitted to local hospitals.

The incident took place around 3am while the launch named 'MV OVijan-10' was going to Barguna from Dhaka. The launch was reportedly carrying about a thousand passengers, according to local sources.

The other passengers said the launch caught fire while it was on the mid of Sugandha river. The launch was later anchored to Diakul village on the river bank.

Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy director of Barisal Fire Service, said that a total of five units of fire service were working to rescue the victims.

Rescue efforts are being hampered by heavy fog, the fire service official said.

Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan said that it was initially thought that the fire started from the engine room of the launch.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury expressed deep condolence over the deaths of the launch passengers in fire incident.