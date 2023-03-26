16 army, navy officers receive honorary commission

A total of 16 personnel of the Bangladesh Army and the Bangladesh Navy have been granted honorary promotion and commission on the occasion of the 53rd Independence and National Day, said a press release of the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate on Sunday.

Of the Bangladesh Army, two honorary lieutenants have been promoted to the rank of honorary captain and 10 master warrant officers have been commissioned to the rank of honorary lieutenant.

Besides, four master chief petty officers (MCPOs) of the Bangladesh Navy have been promoted to the rank of honorary sub-lieutenant.

Those who have been promoted to the rank of honorary captain in the Army are—Md Amanat Ali and Md Abdul Mannan Molla.

The junior commissioned officers who have been commissioned to the rank of honorary lieutenant in the Army are—Md Muktar Hossain, Mohammad Borhan Uddin, Mohammad Samsuddin, Anisur Rahman, Md Alamgir Hossain Akand, Sri Ramkrishna Pal, Md Mohiuddin Mia, Jashim Uddin, Muhammad Jafar Hossain and Md Nazrul Islam.

The master chief petty officers of the Bangladesh Navy who were granted commissions to the rank of honorary sub-lieutenant are-- Mohammad Saidul Islam, Mohammad Aminul Islam, Md Refaz Uddin Sarder and Mohammad Aminul Islam.

The honorary promotions and commissions will be effective from 26 March, said the media release.